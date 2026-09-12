Barcelona's questionable signing turns into a headache for rivals

Anthony Gordon did not need long to make his mark at Barcelona. Just five matches into his move to the Catalan giants last May, the English winger is already sending a clear message to his new club's fans: the £70 million deal could prove one of the summer's smartest bits of business.

Gordon arrived from Newcastle United and has yet to open his account for Barcelona. He has more than made up for it, though, creating four goals across his opening matches and quickly proving he can shape the attack under Hansi Flick.

The 25-year-old has settled off the pitch as fast as he has on it. He delivered his welcome speech in Spanish, a language he picked up with the help of a Spanish member of Newcastle's medical staff, then threw in a few phrases of Catalan for good measure while addressing supporters.

Plenty of eyebrows went up over the fee when the deal went through. Now, according to "BBC Sport", it is easy to see why Barcelona's supporters have started chanting his name from the stands.