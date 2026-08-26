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Barcelona register Egyptian starlet Hamza Abdelkarim for first-team squad after impressive pre-season
Blaugrana promote Egyptian talent
Barcelona have officially registered Abdelkarim with their first-team squad for La Liga, handing him the No. 29 shirt following a prolific pre-season. The 18-year-old forward convinced Flick of his potential after scoring four goals in summer friendlies. He was subsequently named on the bench for Barca's emphatic 5-0 victory over Elche in the opening match.
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Abdelkarim expresses sincere gratitude
Following confirmation of his promotion, the Egyptian attacker took to social media to acknowledge the milestone and thank the German manager. Writing on his official X account, Abdelkarim posted: "Praise be to God, I have officially been registered in the first-team squad for the current Spanish League season. Thank you, Coach Hansi Flick, for your trust."
Rapid rise reflects promise
The decision to fast-track Abdelkarim into the senior setup comes just six months after his switch from Al Ahly. The teenager already possesses valuable tournament experience, having featured in Egypt's run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup before their elimination by Argentina. Flick can now refine the forward's pressing, link-up play, and physical adaptation directly within the senior group.
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Flick integrates attacking option
Barcelona will look to build on their commanding league start while gradually embedding emerging prospects into the rotation. Abdelkarim must maintain consistency in training to earn his competitive senior debut over the coming weeks. The existing depth across the frontline affords the coaching staff the patience to manage his development without placing immediate pressure on the teenager.
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