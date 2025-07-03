This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona told to pay up! Dani Olmo bonuses demanded by Leipzig as cash-strapped club scramble to sign Nico Williams amid registration fears D. Olmo Barcelona RB Leipzig LaLiga Bundesliga Transfers RB Leipzig are demanding the impending bonus amount of around €3 million for Dani Olmo, possibly complicating Barcelona's Nico Williams pursuit. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leipzig demand bonus cash for Olmo transfer

Multiple payments could be on the cards for La Liga champions

Catalans scrambling to make ends meet amid Williams pursuit