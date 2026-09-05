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'Better than Barcelona!' - Marc Casado takes shock swipe at La Masia as midfielder stunned by Deportivo La Coruna facilities after summer exit
Stunning facilities claim from La Masia graduate
In a development that will raise eyebrows across Catalonia, Casado has expressed his absolute astonishment at the infrastructure available at the newly-promoted Deportivo de A Coruna. The 22-year-old midfielder, who has spent his entire developmental career at Barcelona's world-renowned La Masia academy, suggested that his new home actually surpasses the standards set by the Blaugrana.
During a guided walkthrough of the training complex alongside fellow new arrival Jose Maria Gimenez and sporting director Fernando Soriano, Casado stopped in his tracks upon entering the first-team dressing room. Visibly impressed by the setup in Galicia, the midfielder was caught saying: "This is better than Barca and everything." The remark was so striking that Soriano was forced to double-check, asking the player: "Really?" Casado's response was emphatic: "Yeah, seriously."
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Transfer details and Hansi Flick’s decision
The move marks the end of a long summer of uncertainty for Casado, who was told early in the pre-season that he would not feature in the immediate plans of Flick. Despite the German manager’s preference for other options in the pivot role, Casado was initially reluctant to leave the Camp Nou.
It is not just a simple developmental loan, as Deportivo have secured a significant stake in the player’s future. The deal includes a €30 million purchase option, suggesting that the Galician club views Casado as a long-term cornerstone of their project rather than a temporary fix.
Snubbing international interest for La Liga
Casado’s arrival at the Riazor is considered a major coup for Deportivo, especially considering the level of competition for his signature. Throughout the summer window, the defensive midfielder was subject to several offers from abroad, including lucrative proposals from clubs in England, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Even Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig were credited with a serious interest in the Spaniard before the move to Depor was eventually finalised.
Ultimately, the allure of staying in Spain and joining an ambitious project proved too much to turn down. Before departing for his new destination, Casado spoke to reporters at El Prat Airport to clarify his mindset regarding the transition. He spoke glowingly of the opportunity ahead, stating: “It’s a very good project. I’m really looking forward to getting started."
- Ricardo Larreina Amador
Looking ahead to the new challenge
Deportivo have high hopes for their new acquisition, praising his versatility and technical ability. The club's official statement highlighted that despite his age, he brings a wealth of elite experience, saying: "Despite his young age, he already comes with a notable experience in elite football and an impressive honours list, including two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Supercopas de Espana.
"With his signing, Depor adds a highly promising and versatile player to the squad, but one who is already accustomed to football at the highest level and with experience in both domestic and international competitions."
Casado’s bold comparison between the two clubs’ facilities will likely add extra spice to any future meetings between the sides, but for now, his focus remains purely on his debut. The Galician side have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, and the former La Masia star could make his first appearance as early as Saturday against Villarreal.
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