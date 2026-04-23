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Barcelona Femeni's domination of Liga F continues as they claim SEVENTH title in a row
Derby delight secures the crown
Pere Romeu’s side made no mistake at the first attempt, overcoming a rotated starting line-up to dismantle Espanyol and reclaim their domestic throne. Former Espanyol player Carla Julia opened the scoring after just two minutes, though the hosts briefly threatened an upset when Laia Balleste converted a 28th-minute penalty. However, Caroline Graham Hansen restored the lead almost immediately, before a clinical second-half brace from Martine Fenger ensured the Blaugrana mathematically secured the title with four games to spare.
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Youthful squad maintains elite standards
Despite resting several key starters with European commitments on the horizon, the depth of the Barcelona squad was evident throughout the derby. The starting XI featured an average age of just 22, including four reserve-team players and league debutant Rosalia Dominguez, yet they maintained the relentless tactical discipline that has defined their campaign. This commitment to their established philosophy allowed the younger players to step up seamlessly, ensuring that the heavy rotation did not impact the club's pursuit of a seventh straight domestic trophy.
Statistical dominance unparalleled in Spain
The scale of Barcelona's superiority this season is reflected in a staggering goal difference of +109, having found the net 116 times while conceding just seven goals across 26 fixtures. Their record of 25 wins from 26 matches highlights a near-perfect campaign, with a solitary defeat against Real Sociedad in November serving as the only blemish on their domestic record. This latest triumph sees them move 16 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, whose own goal difference of 38 pales in comparison to the champions.
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European glory in the crosshairs
With the league title safely defended, Barcelona now pivot toward their primary objective of winning the UEFA Women's Champions League. The squad travels to Germany this Saturday to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena for a high-stakes semi-final first leg. This fixture presents a monumental clash between two newly-crowned champions, as Bayern women also secured their Bundesliga title this week. Given their current form and the successful integration of fringe players, Romeu’s side enters the final month of the season with the momentum required to pursue a prestigious domestic and European double.