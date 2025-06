This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Barcelona face blowback for signing 16-year-old as Porto write to La Liga side claiming agent 'kidnapped' winger in Croatia move Barcelona FC Porto C. Varela Dinamo Zagreb LaLiga Liga Portugal Barcelona’s move for 16-year-old Cardoso Varela has angered Porto, who have accused his agent of pushing a controversial move to Croatia. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Porto furious over Varela’s transfer route

Winger moved to Croatia before turning 16

Agent accused of using Dinamo Zagreb as a bridge Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱