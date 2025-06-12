This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Barcelona land another wonderkid! La Liga champions trigger €5m release clause to seal 16-year-old winger from Dinamo Zagreb but he won't join Lamine Yamal & Co just yet Barcelona Dinamo Zagreb LaLiga HNL Transfers Barcelona have triggered a low release clause of Portuguese teenager Cardoso Varela, who currently plays for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca to sign Dinamo wonderkid Varela

Will not join the Catalans right away

Portuguese will remain on loan with Croatian side Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱