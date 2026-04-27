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Barcelona approach Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez transfer as Robert Lewandowski nears exit
Flick searches for a new number nine
According to ESPN, the 26-year-old Argentine has long been on the radar at Camp Nou, with scouts trailing him since his days at River Plate before he eventually moved to Manchester City. Barca have now approached Atletico to sound them out about a potential summer deal.
However, securing his services will be anything but simple. Alvarez only joined Atletico in 2024 for a fee that could reach €95 million, and he is protected by a staggering €500m release clause. While Barca hope that the player's personal desire to move might mirror Antoine Griezmann’s previous switch between the clubs, Atletico Madrid reportedly value the attacker at roughly €120 million, presenting a massive financial hurdle for club president Joan Laporta to overcome.
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Lewandowski destined for the exit
The pursuit of Alvarez is intrinsically linked to the future of Lewandowski. The veteran Pole will be 38 by the time next season kicks off, and while he remains a prolific threat, the club is preparing for a changing of the guard. Reports suggest that Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan are currently leading the race to sign the legendary striker as a free agent, offering him the prominent starting role he still desires in European competition.
Barca have previously indicated a willingness to offer Lewandowski new terms, but they would involve a significant pay cut and a less central role in the squad. With the striker keen to maintain his status at the elite level, an exit seems the most probable outcome. His departure would free up vital space on the wage bill, allowing the Blaugrana to pivot their financial resources toward a younger replacement who can lead the line for years to come.
Agent dismisses house-hunting rumours
While interest from the La Liga leaders is concrete, Alvarez's camp is quick to play down talk of an imminent relocation. Reports recently surfaced suggesting that the 26-year-old's family had been spotted scouting property in Catalonia, but his representative, Fernando Hidalgo, has moved swiftly to label those claims as complete nonsense and entirely fabricated.
Hidalgo stated: "1000% false. No one in the family has been in Barcelona. The last time was for the match against Atlético, and they returned to Madrid the next day."
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Evaluating the attacking options
Beyond the primary target of Alvarez, Barcelona are assessing several other options to bolster their forward line. The future of Marcus Rashford remains a key talking point; the Manchester United forward is currently on loan in Spain and has impressed head coach Hansi Flick. While Barca possess an option to make that deal permanent for €30m, it has been reported that they are hesitant to pay that full amount and are looking at alternative profiles, including Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli.
The club is also expected to listen to offers for Ferran Torres, who is entering the final year of his contract. Although Barca are currently navigating tricky financial fair play regulations, they are optimistic about returning to the league's 1:1 spending rule this summer, which would be essential to funding a move for a player of Alvarez's calibre.