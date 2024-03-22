Pitso Mosimanegetty images
Michael Madyira

Bad News For Kaizer Chiefs & Wydad Casablanca: Agent reveals Pitso Mosimane's priority for next project after Abha exit

Pitso John MosimaneKaizer ChiefsNigeriaWydad CasablancaAl Riyadh vs AbhaAl RiyadhAbhaSaudi Pro LeaguePremier Soccer League

Talks have been opened between the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach his suitors as his stay in Saudi Arabia could end soon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mosimane has become a subject of transfer speculation
  • This comes as his Abha contract is about to expire
  • His agent reveals their priority

Editors' Picks