Bad News For Kaizer Chiefs & Wydad Casablanca: Agent reveals Pitso Mosimane's priority for next project after Abha exit

getty imagesMichael MadyiraBad News For Kaizer Chiefs & Wydad Casablanca: Agent reveals Pitso Mosimane's priority for next project after Abha exitTalks have been opened between the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach his suitors as his stay in Saudi Arabia could end soon.Mosimane has become a subject of transfer speculationThis comes as his Abha contract is about to expireHis agent reveals their priority