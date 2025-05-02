Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Bad news for Arsenal as two words in PSG's Ousmane Dembele medical update give clear indication Frenchman will be ready for Champions League semi-final second leg

O. DembeleParis Saint-Germain vs ArsenalParis Saint-GermainArsenalChampions League

The latest update on Ousmane Dembele's injury ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final second leg might spell bad news for Arsenal.

  • Dembele walked off in discomfort in first leg
  • His participation for the return leg seemed to be in doubt
  • Fresh medical update might be unfavourable for Arsenal
