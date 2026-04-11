Back from the dead, Arsenal gift City the Premier League title

Arsenal have reignited the Premier League title race after suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Matchday 32.

The Gunners stay on 70 points at the summit, nine clear of Manchester City.

City are scheduled to host Chelsea on Sunday and still have a postponed fixture against Crystal Palace to complete.

If City win both, they will cut the deficit to just three points.

Read also

Photo: Disallowed goal leaves Barcelona stunned