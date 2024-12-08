Vanney completed yet another strong rebuild with Galaxy after previously bringing Toronto FC to summit

CARSON, Calif. -- Prior to Saturday's MLS Cup final, there had been just three league coaches who had led multiple clubs to titles: Bruce Arena, Caleb Porter and Sigi Schmid. Greg Vanney can now add his name to that list.

Vanney guided the LA Galaxy to a dramatic 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls Saturday, cementing the team's MLS-record sixth title. Equally as impressive is in the manner in which LA secured it. The Los Angelinos scored a record 18 goals en route to their postseason success. This all came one year removed from the Galaxy being the second-worst team in the Western Conference, due to injuries and a transfer ban.

If it sounds familiar, it should.

Vanney experienced similar success with Toronto FC as their head coach, lifting another ambitious team with middling results to the top of the league. And the playoff record of goals scored was previously held by none other than the Vanney's Reds in 2016, which had 17 before bowing out in the MLS Cup final that year on penalties. The coach, who was then on his first lead job, would deliver Toronto FC its first title in 2017.

"This is also why I do it, to try to win championships, try to continue to push this league forward in any way I can," Vanney said about his second title.

While Vanney isn't often mentioned among the elite American soccer coaches, his track record would suggest otherwise. Here's a look at how he was able to turn around two struggling franchises with deep pockets.