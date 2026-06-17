Getty Images Sport
'Felt artificial' - Adrien Rabiot blames 'hard & rigid' pitch for making France's World Cup clash with Senegal 'very sluggish'
Surface tension at the World Cup
Despite Les Bleus picking up three points thanks to a clinical performance, Rabiot was vocal about the playing surface at the venue also known as the MetLife Stadium. The stadium, which serves as the home for the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, has had a temporary grass pitch installed specifically for the tournament, but the transition has clearly not been seamless.
The 31-year-old midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist for Bradley Barcola, did not hold back in his post-match assessment. "The pitch... I don't even know if you can call it that. It felt more like an artificial surface - quite hard and quite rigid," Rabiot said when discussing the conditions after the game.
- Getty Images Sport
Sluggish conditions affecting rhythm
The combination of high temperatures and a surface that loses its slickness quickly appears to be a growing concern for the world's elite technicians who rely on quick ball movement. Rabiot is not the only high-profile star to raise concerns about the facilities during the early stages of the tournament. His frustrations follow similar comments made by Brazil sensation Vinicius Junior, who struggled with the lack of moisture on the pitch during the Selecao's 1-1 draw with Morocco at the same venue.
"In the second half, with the heat, the pitch dries out very quickly. The game becomes very sluggish and we can't get into our rhythm," Vinicius said.
The infamous MetLife curse
The 78,576-capacity stadium has long been under the microscope for its playing surface, particularly in the NFL where it has gained a reputation for causing serious injuries. The regular artificial turf has been blamed for several high-profile incidents, including a torn ACL suffered by Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers as recently as September.
While FIFA has mandated the installation of temporary grass for the World Cup, the underlying foundations of the stadium seem to be affecting how the hybrid surface plays. With the World Cup final scheduled to be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, organizers will be under pressure to ensure the surface meets the standards expected for the biggest game in football.
- AFP
Looking ahead for Les Bleus
France will be hoping for a more fluid experience in their upcoming fixtures as they look to build on their winning start. Didier Deschamps' team will not be playing at MetLife Stadium against Iraq in their second group match, but instead at Lincoln Financial Field on June 22.
Meanwhile, Senegal prepare to face Norway on the same day at MetLife Stadium, and England will play their final group game against Panama at the same venue.
How far will France go at the World Cup?
1612 Votes