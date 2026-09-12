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'The small Arsene Wenger' - Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka heaps ultimate praise on Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris ahead of massive Gunners reunion
High praise for the Sunderland mastermind
The Swiss midfielder has been selected by the likes of Wenger, Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta, and Xabi Alonso over a lengthy professional journey which spans spells at Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Basel, and Borussia Monchengladbach. Having experienced such a high level of coaching across three different major European leagues, Xhaka is perhaps better placed than anyone to judge the quality of a manager’s tactical acumen and leadership style.
Speaking ahead of Sunderland's massive clash with his former side, Arsenal, Xhaka revealed that he sees striking similarities to one of his most beloved former bosses from his time in North London. "I call him like the small Arsene Wenger," he told TNT Sports. "As a human being, he's top. He's very calm, he's not a guy who screams, he has all the solutions and tactically, he's amazing. And even for him, to get a new team, now again with new players, I believe is not easy.
"But he showed himself that he is a great manager, he showed himself that he can improve this team, the players. And myself, I'm very thankful that I can have a coach like him."
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Transforming the Black Cats into contenders
Le Bris brought Xhaka to the Stadium of Light last summer, signing the Switzerland international from Leverkusen in a move that signaled Sunderland's intent to compete at the highest level. In their first season back in the Premier League, Xhaka captained Sunderland to a remarkable seventh-place finish, thereby qualifying for this season's Europa League and exceeding almost all pre-season expectations. When asked to describe what exactly makes Le Bris stand out from the other world-class managers he has worked under, Xhaka highlights the Frenchman's incredible meticulousness and attention to every minor detail.
The Swiss captain elaborated on how this detailed approach manifests in day-to-day training sessions and match preparation at the club's training ground. "He's very detailed. So if he analyses something - not just the opponent, but even us and more the individual meetings - he's very detailed," Xhaka said. "He goes into details that I haven't seen often in a coach. So every player here has improved over the last 16 months and I think there is still space to improve for everyone."
Leading by example at the Stadium of Light
Xhaka has a key role in Le Bris' squad. As the most experienced player at the club, Xhaka is tasked with leading the team from the front and setting the tone. The midfielder's influence extends beyond his passing range, serving as the bridge between the manager's tactical demands and the younger members of the squad.
"If I'm not the guy who's taking the first step, who is following me? I'm a guy who demands a lot from himself. This is the first thing I demand from myself," he said. "I never show the finger first to others before I show it to myself. Sometimes people forget about the difference between demanding and complaining because, for me, these are two pairs of shoes. I want to win. And I want to win if I'm at home, I want to win when I'm on the pitch in training, and I want to win in the weekend games as well. This is me."
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A Massive Reunion
The upcoming match against Arsenal represents more than just a league fixture for Xhaka; it is a test of how far Sunderland have come under the "small Wenger." Facing Mikel Arteta's side, who are currently maintaining a perfect start to the season, will require every ounce of the tactical preparation Le Bris is known for. Xhaka’s partnership in midfield with Diarra and Sadiki will be crucial in disrupting the rhythm of his former club. Ahead of the reunion with Arteta's title-chasing Gunners, Xhaka had one final key message for the club's passionate supporters: "We will never give up."
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