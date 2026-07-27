Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Jr feels like a transfer pipe dream - but are Real Madrid forcing Brazilian superstar out with €120m Yan Diomande move?

There is the argument that Vini's time at the Bernabeu may have run its course. It's now eight years since the attacker arrived in the Spanish capital from Flamengo, and he has gone on to make some 375 appearances for the club and establish himself as one of the finest wide players on the planet. And yet he remains a divisive figure among the fanbase, having initially struggled to make an impact.

Vinicius was singled out for abuse from his own fans throughout 2025-26, which was ultimately another trophy-less campaign for Los Blancos. Aside from the supporters' overall frustrations, that was likely the result of a dip in his productivity and his season unfolding against the backdrop of that unresolved contract situation. His race could also be a factor, given he has regularly and infamously been the victim of racism during his time as a Madrid player.

It was, of course, one such incident in the Champions League against Benfica last term that led to now-Madrid boss Jose Mourinho - who was in charge of the Portuguese giants at the time - bizarrely painting Vinicius as a troublemaker.

"There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium," Mourinho said after the Brazilian was allegedly racially abused by Argentine Gianluca Prestianni. "A stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always." The player surely won't have forgotten those words quickly as he prepares to begin work under the revered tactician.

It's not like this is the first time Vini has been linked with a transfer in recent years, either. Saudi giants Al-Ahli have made no secret of their desire to sign the 26-year-old, even showing a willingness to make a world-record bid of €350m (£296m/$365m) in 2025, while the winger was supposedly offered a €1 billion contract. However, he wanted to stay at the Bernabeu. It remains to be seen if that stance has changed.