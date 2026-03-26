Arsenal brutally told they 'don't have enough special players' as Jamie Carragher advises Gunners to replace Viktor Gyokeres

Despite Arsenal sitting at the top of the Premier League table, their failure to secure silverware at Wembley has raised questions about the ceiling of their current attacking trio. The Gunners slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, with a brace from Nico O'Reilly ensuring Pep Guardiola walked away with yet another trophy while Arsenal's quadruple dreams evaporated.

Carragher, speaking on The Overlap, expressed his concern regarding the lack of a true match-winner in the big moments. "I don’t think it will affect the league because Arsenal have got such a big gap," the former defender noted. "But my thing with Arsenal now – and you could probably say this with every team in the Premier League – is there’s not enough special players."