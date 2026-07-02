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Arsenal and Spain legend Santi Cazorla announces retirement
Cazorla brings the curtain down on his career
Cazorla has officially retired from professional football. The former Arsenal midfielder confirmed the decision in an emotional social media message, describing it as the hardest choice of his career. The 41-year-old ended his playing days at boyhood club Real Oviedo, where his football journey began. His last achievement came as he helped the Asturian side secure promotion back to La Liga, providing a fitting conclusion to his career.
Cazorla reflects on an emotional farewell
Cazorla announced his retirement through a personal message, thanking those who supported him throughout his career. His decision prompted tributes celebrating both his achievements and his resilience after overcoming serious injury setbacks.
"We think life goes in circles until we realize that some stories never really end. They just take you back to the beginning. Like an 8," Cazorla said. "My story didn't begin in a big stadium or under bright lights. It began in Fonciello, on an ordinary field, with a ball and a little boy who only wanted to play soccer. From there, little by little, I found my way and experienced so many beautiful moments."
"I also went through moments I never expected, but I never stopped trying. In the end, I came back. Not to close a chapter, but to feel it again. To remember why I started."
A career built on quality and resilience
Cazorla enjoyed successful spells with Villarreal, Malaga and Arsenal, where he won two FA Cups and became a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium. On the international stage, he won 81 caps and was part of Spain's European Championship-winning squads in 2008 and 2012. His career was also defined by resilience. Cazorla battled a serious Achilles injury that required 10 operations and skin grafts before returning to professional football, extending his career well into his 40s despite fears it could end prematurely.
He added: "And now, when everything fades, when the boots are hung up and the noise turns into silence, everything makes sense. Because the ending wasn't somewhere else. It was at home, in the same place where the magic began. Some stories are never truly over. They stay with you forever. Like an 8 (jersey number). Like infinity."
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A lasting legacy
Cazorla finishes his playing career after returning to Real Oviedo, the club where his football journey began before financial difficulties forced him to leave as a youngster. Ending his career there completed a full-circle story and fulfilled a long-held ambition.