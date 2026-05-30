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Nino Duit

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Arsenal's defence crumbled at the expected weak point, and their most dangerous weapon failed to make an impact against PSG

Champions League
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Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties to retain the Champions League title. Here are three things that stood out in Budapest's nail-biting thriller.

Kai Havertz put Arsenal ahead in the 6th minute, before Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. After a goalless extra time, PSG won 4–3 on penalties. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed for Arsenal, whilst for PSG only the visibly exhausted Nuno Mendes failed to convert.

Click here for the match report.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ARSENAL-FINALAFP

    Arsenal's defence crumbled against PSG in the expected place

    Things couldn't have gone better for Arsenal. After Kai Havertz's early goal, the Londoners focused on what they do best: defending. Paris Saint-Germain circulated the ball around the visitors' penalty area, yet they could not penetrate Arsenal's compact 4-4-2 rearguard. The Gunners cleared every cross, tackle and header out of the box, while long-range efforts sailed over the bar.

    For 62 minutes, Europe's best defence kept the continent's most potent attack at bay, nullifying the threat of Paris's front three—Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In Munich, observers were left asking, "How on earth is that possible?" After all, PSG had hammered out six goals in the spectacular semi-final against Bayern Munich.

    Ultimately, though, Arsenal's defensive wall crumbled where many expected—at right-back. First-choice right-back Jurrien Timber was still building match fitness after more than two months out, and his deputy Ben White was also injured, so manager Mikel Arteta turned to third-choice option Cristhian Mosquera, a centre-back by trade. The 21-year-old Spaniard was making only his sixth competitive appearance at right-back this season.

    There, Mosquera came up against PSG's most dangerous attacker in this Champions League campaign, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In the first half, the young Spaniard shut him down completely. Shortly after the restart, Mosquera was booked for time-wasting, adding further pressure to his already difficult task. Then, in the 63rd minute, Kvaratskhelia slipped past his marker and was brought down from behind in the box by Mosquera. Ousmane Dembele stepped up and coolly converted the resulting penalty to make it 1-1.

    Mosquera soon departed, allowing Timber to make his return on the biggest stage. PSG grew more dangerous after the equaliser but never truly threatened. Kvaratskhelia wasted the visitors' best chance to make it 2-1 in the 77th minute before being substituted himself.

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    Arsenal's most dangerous weapon failed to make an impact against PSG.

    Deep into extra time at Puskas Arena, Arsenal supporters suddenly erupted in celebration when the referee awarded their side a corner kick. The Londoners—already renowned as Europe's set-piece specialists—sensed an opportunity to snatch victory, even if the decisive 2–1 goal had not yet arrived.

    After all, the Gunners are the undisputed corner kings of Europe—partly because they have honed tactics that unsettle opposing goalkeepers and sit right on the edge of the rules. They netted 18 goals from set pieces on their way to the league title, a Premier League record. Corners had already proved decisive when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich earlier in the autumn. This time, though, Noni Madueke's delivery was cleared, and the resulting scramble also failed to yield a winner. Referee Daniel Siebert then blew the final whistle.

    This time the referee waited until after the set piece. Late in the first half Arsenal had earned their first corner, and as fans roared, Bukayo Saka trotted over to take it. Yet Siebert deemed the delay excessive; the clock had already expired, so he brought the half to a close without allowing the kick to be delivered. Arsenal's players were stunned. The next chance did not arrive until the start of extra time, when Madueke fired off two quick attempts; Goncalo Ramos blocked the first, and the second curled into the side netting. In the end, Arsenal's biggest attacking threat failed to make an impact against PSG.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    The two Germans delivered a convincing performance in Budapest.

    Although no Bundesliga side featured in the Budapest final, two Germans still took to the pitch. One was referee Daniel Siebert, who, despite London fans' outrage, delivered an impeccable performance. Siebert got his key decisions right and did not shy away from making difficult calls.

    He correctly disallowed a first-half stoppage-time corner, just as he had earlier awarded PSG a penalty and booked Mosquera for time-wasting. Siebert also spotted an incorrect throw-in by Joao Neves and ruled it out. He correctly declined to award Arsenal a penalty for an alleged foul on Madueke in extra time; the forward had been beaten in a footrace and had dived in an attempt to win a decision. When Arteta and Declan Rice protested too vehemently, Siebert cautioned both. Given his commanding performance in European club football's showpiece event, FIFA's decision not to appoint Siebert to the World Cup remains surprising.

    The other German in Budapest also delivered: Kai Havertz put Arsenal 1-0 up early on, underlining his reputation as a man for the big occasion. In 2021, the 26-year-old from Aachen had netted the winner for his former club Chelsea against Manchester City in the final; on the penultimate Premier League matchday, he put Arsenal on course for the title by opening the scoring against Burnley.

    Although his strike in Budapest ultimately proved insufficient, Havertz became only the third player to score for two different clubs in a Champions League final (since the format's 1992 relaunch). The other two were Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Bayern Munich).

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