AFP
‘Really smart’ - Mikel Arteta hails Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea transfer masterstroke ahead of Arsenal showdown
Chelsea bolster ranks with former Gunner
Alonso's tenure at Stamford Bridge has begun with sweeping changes, highlighted by an influx of 11 summer arrivals. While the record-breaking £117 million capture of Rogers grabbed the headlines, another signing from Aston Villa has fortified the Blues' backline as Martinez completed a £7.5m switch to west London, stepping in as the club's definitive first-choice goalkeeper to displace Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez, who secured a deadline-day loan move to Como.
The Argentine shot-stopper made an immediate impact during Chelsea's thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton last weekend. Although he debuted wearing John Terry's iconic No.26 shirt, Martinez has swiftly upgraded to the vacant No.1 jersey just in time to face his former employers.
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Arteta impressed by Chelsea's business
Ahead of Sunday's high-stakes London derby, Arsenal manager Arteta admitted he fully expected Martinez to make such a high-profile move. The veteran goalkeeper spent eight years in north London, notably helping Arteta secure the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020 before departing for Villa Park.
"Obviously, I know Emi really well," Arteta told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Friday. "We had him here. He is a top goalkeeper."
Arteta further acknowledged that integrating a World Cup winner into the Chelsea defence was a masterstroke by Alonso. He added: "It is clear what he is going to bring to the team and I think it’s a really smart decision."
Arsenal ignore transfer misses
Chelsea's aggressive recruitment drive directly impacted Arsenal's own summer plans. The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Rogers before the Blues swooped in to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge. Despite also missing out on attacking targets like Vinicius Jr. and Julian Alvarez, Arteta remains entirely unbothered by the lack of a marquee addition up front.
When pressed on whether missing out on Rogers was a significant blow, the Spaniard quickly brushed off the suggestion. "I don’t know [if it is a missed opportunity], these are just opinions," Arteta explained. "The window is closed, and I prefer to look at all the incredible things that we have in the squad and not to spend any more time on the things that are not part of us right now. So, that’s it, and that’s my main responsibility."
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An early title test awaits
Both London heavyweights enter Sunday's showdown at the Emirates Stadium boasting perfect records from their opening two Premier League fixtures. The encounter will serve as a massive early litmus test for their respective title ambitions.
Martinez will step onto his old stomping ground donning his new squad number, aiming to thwart an Arsenal attack desperate to make a major statement. For Alonso, securing a victory on the road against the reigning champions would definitively validate Chelsea's frantic summer transfer activity.
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