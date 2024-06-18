Arsenal's advantage, Man Utd's unhappy Christmas, Chelsea's rough run-in & the fixtures that will define the 2024-25 Premier League season

The schedule for the upcoming campaign were confirmed on Tuesday morning, with plenty of compelling narratives emerging

The Premier League fixture list has been revealed for the 2024-25 season, with clubs now able to plot their respective routes to success across another campaign. The outlook looks far tougher for some than it does for others, with a number of compelling narratives emerging up and down the table.

At the top, it will be all about catching Manchester City for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, while Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle will be doing their damnedest to keep pace or qualify for the Champions League. Chelsea, meanwhile, are something of an unknown quantity under new head coach Enzo Maresca, but they will want to stay on the upward trajectory that former boss Mauricio Pochettino set them on.

At the other end, Ipswich Town will be desperate to stay up after returning to the top flight after a 22-year absence, while fellow promoted clubs Leicester City and Southampton are back after just one season away.

With the fixture list confirmed, GOAL looks at the potentially defining periods in the upcoming Premier League campaign...