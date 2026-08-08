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'No words to describe how I feel' - Arsenal starlet suffers devastating ACL blow
Gunners academy prospect sidelined
Arsenal suffered a setback during their pre-season preparations after 19-year-old midfielder Copley sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury against Betis. The academy product was handed an opportunity by Arteta as the Gunners fell to a 3-1 friendly defeat against the Liga side at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on August 5. Introduced at right-back at half-time, Copley was forced off just minutes into his appearance following a devastating turn of events.
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Youngster posts emotional statement
Taking to social media, Copley shared an emotional message after medical examinations confirmed the severity of the damage. Reflecting on the heartbreak of his injury diagnosis, Copley wrote: "There are no words to describe how I feel right now. I went from living the dream of playing preseason with the club I grew up supporting to finding out I had torn my ACL."
Despite the emotional blow, the young midfielder vowed to stay resilient, promising supporters that he will work tirelessly to return "stronger and better."
Injury disrupts loan plans
This severe injury occurs at a crucial point in Copley's development, following a successful loan spell at Crawley Town during the second half of last season. He is a versatile player who previously captained Arsenal's Under-21 side and had impressed the coaching staff at right-back during an earlier pre-season match against Girona. Arsenal's hierarchy had been considering another loan move to enhance his senior experience, but they have now put those plans on hold.
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Long recovery road begins
Copley now faces an extensive period of surgery and rehabilitation that is expected to keep him sidelined for the majority of the upcoming campaign. Arsenal's medical team will prioritise a full and structured recovery process to help the academy star regain his physical conditioning and sharpness. The setback represents a blow for both player and club, halting the momentum of one of Hale End's most promising talents just as he made his breakthrough into senior football.
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