Arsenal hit by more injury problems as key star's return delayed until mid-January after injury setback
Havertz's return delayed to mid-January
Arsenal have been dealt another injury setback after it emerged that Havertz will remain sidelined until early to mid-January following complications in his recovery from knee surgery, as per the Daily Mail. The forward has not featured since sustaining the injury during the Gunners’ opening Premier League fixture of the season against Manchester United on August 17.
The 26-year-old underwent minor knee surgery a week after that match, with initial expectations that he would be available again before the end of the calendar year. His rehabilitation progressed steadily through October and into November, placing him on course for a return far sooner than originally feared.
However, Arsenal’s medical staff were forced to reassess their timeline after Havertz suffered an issue during his final training sessions late last month. The setback occurred when he was reportedly just one week away from being named in a matchday squad, effectively resetting his recovery and delaying his return until next month.
Havertz's delayed return piles more misery on Arteta
Havertz’s delayed comeback comes at an awkward moment for Arsenal, who are navigating a demanding period of fixtures while attempting to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. Although results have largely remained strong, the absence of several key players has stretched Arteta’s squad depth and forced continued adjustments in attacking roles.
The Gunners have already had to manage a broader injury crisis this season, with multiple senior defenders and midfielders missing time at various points. While the recent returns of several players have eased some pressure, Havertz’s continued absence adds to the list of unavailable options that Arteta must juggle during the festive schedule.
Crucially, Arsenal are now balancing their Premier League and Champions League commitments with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, making squad availability a decisive factor. With fine margins separating them from Manchester City in the league, even a short delay to a key player’s return risks having a knock-on effect on momentum and rotation options.
Havertz's injury ridden year in 2025
Havertz’s injury troubles this season have followed a difficult pattern that stretches back into the previous campaign. Earlier in the year, the German international tore his hamstring during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in February, an issue that already disrupted his rhythm and availability before the current knee problem emerged.
His latest injury occurred against Manchester United on the opening weekend, when he was forced off and later ruled out for surgery. Despite the operation being described as minor, the rehabilitation process has proven more complex, and his initial return date has come and gone. The final phase of his recovery triggered a new issue, leaving Havertz unable to return to training at all since and placing his January comeback firmly under cautious monitoring.
Havertz targeting return for Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Portsmouth
Arsenal are now targeting mid-January as the most realistic window for Havertz to be match-squad ready, with his return expected to be eased rather than rushed. There is an outside chance he could be included for the Premier League clash against Liverpool on January 8, but the FA Cup third-round tie against Portsmouth three days later is viewed as a more likely reintroduction.
Until then, Arteta must continue to manage his attacking resources carefully, particularly with other players also unavailable. Alongside Havertz, Arsenal currently have Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White and Max Dowman sidelined, limiting flexibility across multiple areas of the pitch. For Havertz, the priority will be a clean return with no further complications, as Arsenal look to avoid another relapse in a season already defined by injury disruption.
