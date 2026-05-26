Two Arsenal fans arrested for 'pretending to be stewards' in attempt to gain access to Crystal Palace for Premier League trophy lift

While the stadium incident was dealt with swiftly, significantly larger public order challenges unfolded simultaneously back in north London as thousands of fans gathered. A Met Police spokesperson said, via MyLondon: "Officers were deployed around the Emirates Stadium and local area on Sunday, 24 May, as large crowds gathered to celebrate Arsenal winning the Premier League.

"Prior to the evening we’d worked closely with Arsenal and our emergency service partners to ensure a plan was in place to manage the expected crowds. At around 6pm we put cordons in place to prevent further people entering the vicinity of the stadium. This was to prevent overcrowding and keep people in the area safe.

"While the evening largely passed without incident, we made 17 arrests in the vicinity of the stadium for various offences including affray, being drunk and disorderly and assault on an emergency worker."