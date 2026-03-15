AFP
Arne Slot explains decision to bench Mohamed Salah and hand Rio Ngumoha first Premier League start for Liverpool
Slot justifies huge selection call
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off against Tottenham, Arne Slot explained the reasoning behind handing youngster Rio Ngumoha his full debut.
“Why now? Because he’s been training with us throughout the season and he keeps improving, improving, improving. His game time has gone up and up, and usually the next step after that is starting – and today is that day.
"First of all, because he did so well against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and also because he is developing really well. Mainly, though, it’s because Rio has shown that he is ready for it. Now he has to show it again today. I think the next step for him was to start."
- Getty Images Sport
The rise of Ngumoha
While Salah starts on the bench, all eyes will be on Ngumoha, the "special" talent who has quickly become a fan favorite at Anfield. The winger has been knocking on the door of the first team for weeks, with Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard leading the calls for his inclusion.
Slot had previously hinted that this moment was coming, carefully managing the teenager's workload and waiting for the right moment to hand him a first start.
Fresh tension for Salah and Slot?
The decision to bench Salah is unlikely to go down well with the forward, who has a history of friction with his head coach regarding playing time. The 33-year-old famously clashed with Slot in December after being left out of the starting lineup for three consecutive matches, leading to a public falling out that required extensive peace talks to resolve.
During that period of unrest, the Egyptian didn't hold back his frustration, stating: “I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it.” He further expressed his dissatisfaction by claiming he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the management.
- Getty Images Sport
Squad rotation and tactical shifts
Salah isn't the only high-profile name to miss out, as Hugo Ekitiké and Ibrahima Konaté also move to the bench as part of the rotation. With Alexander Isak still sidelined due to injury, Slot has been forced to get creative with his attacking options. This has led to a fluid front four featuring Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, and Dominik Szoboszlai, all of whom have spent time as a "false nine" this term.
Advertisement