'How is this possible?' - Arne Slot admits he's baffled by Liverpool's dreadful form but still launches defence of recent results

Slot has admitted he's at a loss to explain his side's poor run but has defended his team by highlighting their form in the Champions League, which has brought wins over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Liverpool boss told TNT Sports: "I'm also, like so many others, almost confused. Like, how is this possible with so much quality available that I cannot find a winning way with my team? Which is also not completely true, because people could also say we've won two out of the last four. We've won three out of four Champions League games. But it's clear that we've lost far too many games."

