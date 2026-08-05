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Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi makes donation to support Madrid wildfire relief efforts
Messi provides financial boost to Madrid recovery
Messi has stepped up to support the Community of Madrid following a period of environmental devastation. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has donated approximately €80,000 specifically targeted at rebuilding the Sierra Oeste region. This western countryside area was recently scorched by intense wildfires that decimated nearly 75,000 acres of land, destroying natural landscapes and critical infrastructure while displacing local residents.
The news of the donation was confirmed by the Regional President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who took to social media to express the gratitude of the local population. Writing on X, Ayuso acknowledged the gesture from the former Barcelona icon, stating: “Leo Messi has donated €80,000 for the reconstruction of the Sierra Oeste of Madrid. I want to thank him and tell him that we in Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon to give him the applause he deserves."
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Establishing a dedicated relief platform
The donation comes at a time when the Regional Government of Madrid has been aggressively seeking resources to facilitate the long-term recovery of the municipalities hit by the fire. Authorities have launched a dedicated donation platform designed to serve as a secure, single channel for both individuals and major corporations to contribute funds. This ensures that the financial aid is channeled directly into the areas that require the most urgent assistance. The scope of the damage across the 75,000 acres has made the involvement of high-profile figures like Messi particularly significant for public awareness.
As the region works to rebuild homes and restore the natural biodiversity lost in the blazes, the support of one of the world’s most recognizable athletes helps maintain momentum for the government's relief initiatives. The joint effort between the public sector and private donors is viewed as the only viable path forward to repair the extensive damage caused by the summer's extreme weather events and subsequent fires.
A long history of global philanthropy
This latest act of kindness is consistent with Messi’s long-standing commitment to charitable work, which he has formalized through the Leo Messi Foundation since its inception in 2007. The foundation was originally created to support healthcare, education, and sports initiatives for vulnerable children across the globe. Over the years, the Inter Miami captain has frequently opened his wallet during times of crisis. During the global pandemic in 2020, he donated roughly $550,000 to hospitals in his native Argentina for ventilators and medical supplies. He also made a $1.1 million donation split between Hospital Clínic in Barcelona and other medical centers in Spain.
Messi’s ties to Spain remain strong despite his move to Major League Soccer, and his recent actions in Madrid mirror his previous support for other Spanish regions. He famously showed solidarity in Valencia by donating another $1.1 million to aid victims of devastating flooding in that area.
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Ambassadorial roles and international impact
In addition to his private foundation work, Messi has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2010, a role that has seen him lead various international relief efforts. He famously spearheaded campaigns for Haiti following the country's devastating earthquake and has been a primary funder for educational programs targeting children affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria. His humanitarian reach is truly global, extending into South America where he recently supported earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has also been deeply involved in these recent humanitarian initiatives, making the family’s philanthropic efforts a collaborative endeavor.
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