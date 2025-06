This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Monaco stall on Ansu Fati transfer due to salary concerns as Barcelona attacker's future remains a mystery A. Fati Monaco Transfers Barcelona Ligue 1 LaLiga Ansu Fati’s proposed move to Monaco is stuck as the French club refuse to budge on how much of the Barcelona star’s salary they’ll cover. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Monaco unwilling to meet salary demands

Negotiations with Barcelona have stalled

Catalan giants want to offload Fati this summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱