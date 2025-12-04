Getty/Instagram
Another hint at Phil Foden's wedding plans as partner Rebecca Cooke appears to show off huge diamond engagement ring
Is Foden getting married? Engagement speculation
Speculation has, however, been rife for several months. Eldest son Ronnie has helped to fuel those rumours. He has shared a video on his Instagram account - which now boasts 4.2 million followers - that features his mum and dad.
In that, which sees the Fodens getting into the Christmas spirit, Cooke can be seen sporting a dazzling piece of jewellery on her left ring finger. She has been making no attempt to hide that sparkler across a series of images and videos that have been posted online.
Ring shopping: No official word on wedding
Foden and Cooke sparked engagement gossip when they were spotted ring shopping in Wilmslow, Cheshire. They were seen heading into a local jewellers after arriving in a £400,000 Mercedes G-Wagon.
Back in February, Cooke was seen sporting a ring on her left hand. It was reported at the time that Foden had popped the question during a romantic break in Paris - with the England international apparently getting down on one knee as the new year was welcomed in.
The happy couple - who both hail from Stockport - have been together since they were teenagers, with City playmaker Foden now 25 years of age. A source has told The Sun: “The pair of them have been together since they were young and their family and friends have been expecting them to get engaged for a while.
“The time seemed right for Phil to pop the question. He took her away to Paris for New Year's Eve and when they came back Rebecca had a sparkling diamond ring on her engagement finger.”
The insider added: “The ring is absolutely huge. It's a massive diamond. She loves it and she's very proud of wearing it although she hasn't announced anything about it. But all the wags know and all the players know in Manchester about the ring and everybody is looking forward to maybe an announcement soon that something has happened, maybe an engagement.
“It would certainly be a massive wedding full of footballers and celebrities and WAGs. Rebecca loves a party and has hosted some amazing baby showers.”
Star-studded ceremony: Foden & Cooke are parents of three
A Foden-Cooke wedding would certainly be a star-studded affair, with several international footballers likely to be in attendance. Extended family would also be invited along, with Foden having remained close to his roots since bursting onto the senior stage. A source has previously told the Daily Mail: “Phil is very close to his family, particularly his parents.”
Foden and Cooke became parents for the first time in 2019, when Ronnie was welcomed into the world. The Manchester City and England star said of that experience: “I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened.”
The couple's daughter, True, was born in 2021. Cooke gave birth to a second son in June 2024, with Foden being released from European Championship duty with England in order to be at his partner’s side in the delivery room.
2026 World Cup dream: Foden hoping to make England squad
He is hoping to grace another major tournament next summer, with the Three Lions having secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup. They will discover their group stage opponents for that event when said draw takes place on Friday.
Foden has not always been called upon by Thomas Tuchel, with the German tactician making it clear that there are no guaranteed selections in his ranks, but a welcome return to form has been enjoyed with club and country. The classy midfielder has registered four goals across his last two Premier League appearances for City - against Leeds and Fulham.
