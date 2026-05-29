‘They don’t care’ - Andre Onana told why he needs Man Utd exit in summer transfer window as ‘mistakes’ make Red Devils redemption impossible

United still have Onana tied to a contract through to 2028, but the expectation is that he will be moved on as part of his initial transfer fee is recouped. Pressed on whether a sale needs to happen in the next window, ex-United and Cameroon midfielder Djemba-Djemba - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with World Cup Betting - said: “It's quite difficult for him, because when he left, he went on loan, it was good for him, because he went there, he played, he won the cup, he played every game.

“He's not a bad goalkeeper, but he was there at the bad moment and sometimes in England they don't care if you are a goalkeeper playing very well with your feet. They don't care, they know the goalkeeper needs to stay on his line. He was there in the bad moment, it was difficult for him.

“Now, he went on loan, he played there, he won there, it was good. Now, the second goalkeeper [Lammens] was playing, he did very well, now it will be hard for the manager to change that. Even me, if I was the manager, it would be hard for me to change that because the second goalkeeper was there, he brought the team to the Champions League. Now it will be difficult for me, the manager, to change.

“If Onana comes back now, it will be sub and it will be difficult, because he will be nervous, the atmosphere will be different, because Onana will not be happy to not play, and it can affect the second goalkeeper. So, for me, the best thing for him is to be transferred.”