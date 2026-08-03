Andoni Iraola provides update on Jeremie Frimpong after Liverpool defender limps off against Leeds

Liverpool supporters were left holding their breath during the latter stages of their 4-2 pre-season defeat to Leeds United in Chicago as Frimpong became the latest defensive concern for the club. The flying wing-back, who has been a key figure in the Reds' summer preparations, was forced to leave the field with roughly 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

Addressing the situation immediately after the full-time whistle, Iraola was quick to clarify that the substitution was more of a precautionary measure than a response to a significant medical issue. Speaking to LFCTV, the Liverpool boss provided an encouraging update on the defender's status. "Jeremie asked for the sub; I don't think it is an injury," Iraola explained. "I think it was just an overload and I think he is not injured. In that way, I don't think we have lost anyone."