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Andoni Iraola provides update on Jeremie Frimpong after Liverpool defender limps off against Leeds
Iraola plays down Frimpong injury concerns
Liverpool supporters were left holding their breath during the latter stages of their 4-2 pre-season defeat to Leeds United in Chicago as Frimpong became the latest defensive concern for the club. The flying wing-back, who has been a key figure in the Reds' summer preparations, was forced to leave the field with roughly 15 minutes remaining on the clock.
Addressing the situation immediately after the full-time whistle, Iraola was quick to clarify that the substitution was more of a precautionary measure than a response to a significant medical issue. Speaking to LFCTV, the Liverpool boss provided an encouraging update on the defender's status. "Jeremie asked for the sub; I don't think it is an injury," Iraola explained. "I think it was just an overload and I think he is not injured. In that way, I don't think we have lost anyone."
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Navigating a difficult summer medical list
The relief regarding Frimpong is particularly poignant given the current state of the Liverpool treatment room. The Reds have endured a frustrating summer on the fitness front, with several key names already sidelined or undergoing individual programs. Joe Gomez is a notable absentee, having pulled up with an injury that is expected to keep the versatile defender out of action for approximately a month. This blow has forced Iraola to shuffle his deck during the United States tour, making the health of his remaining first-team regulars even more critical as the Premier League season approaches.
Furthermore, the squad is managing several long-term recovery processes. Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic are both working their way back from significant issues, while new acquisition Jeremy Jacquet has been handled with extreme care and is yet to feature in a match environment. The coaching staff is taking no risks with the Frenchman as they look to integrate him into the high-intensity system preferred by the new regime.
Iraola reflects on United States tour progress
Despite the defeat to Leeds and the underlying injury concerns, Iraola remains positive about the work his side has put in during their time in North America. The tour has provided an opportunity for the manager to witness the global scale of the club firsthand while testing his tactical ideas against varied opposition.
"At the end, you can see this is a massive club," Iraola said. "All the supporters that we have, even overseas, we want to get ready for the start of the season and that is when people want to see us play well and get results."
- AFP
What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool’s pre-season schedule is far from over, with two prestigious home fixtures remaining on the calendar. The Reds will return to Anfield to host AS Monaco and Como in their final dress rehearsals before the competitive action begins. The real test follows shortly after, as Liverpool travel to St James' Park to kick off their Premier League campaign against Newcastle, where the intensity demanded by Iraola will be put to the ultimate test in a difficult away environment.
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