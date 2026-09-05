Al-Ittihad did not settle for pressing the ball carrier alone. They also closed off most of the passing lanes for Al-Nassr's players, winning a large number of one-on-one duels and dispossessing the ball in advanced areas.

The team moved as a single block, so the moment the ball was lost the pressing began immediately. With Bergwijn and Al-Ghamdi in advanced positions and then drifting into central areas, Al-Nassr began to find great difficulty passing the ball from one line to another. Little surprise, then, that "the Global Club" failed to bring the ball out cleanly during roughly the first 22 minutes.

The pressing bore fruit early through a George Ilenikhena goal in the fourth minute. More importantly, that goal was no isolated incident separate from the shape of the match. It came as a direct result of the superiority Al-Ittihad imposed from the start.

Ilenikhena found the space he needed behind Al-Nassr's defence, exploiting the surging of the back line and the advance of the entire team forward to hand "the Dean" an early lead that forced their opponent to change their calculations quickly.

Consider Ilenikhena himself. The Nigerian striker was the ideal weapon for Vieceng's plan, because he excels at moving behind defenders and exploiting open spaces, which is precisely the point through which Al-Ittihad tried to hurt Al-Nassr.

In the 22nd minute the player returned to score a superb goal that confirmed his superiority. It made the brace the tenth of his career overall, and revealed at the same time how successful Vieceng had been in employing his striker's abilities correctly against an advanced defence.

Direct balls alone did not drive Al-Ittihad's attack. Control of midfield also contributed to making the process of reaching Al-Nassr's goal easier. Lobbe and Mukhtar imposed their presence inside the manoeuvring zone, while Bergwijn and Al-Ghamdi moved into central areas to create a numerical advantage. That separated Al-Nassr's lines from one another and reduced the spaces available to their players to build an organised attack.