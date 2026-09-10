Sixty days were enough. In that time, a completely different Al-Ittihad has emerged, a team that relies not so much on the names of its stars as on an integrated system, one in which everyone moves towards a single goal and every player knows what his teammate and the coach want from him on the pitch.

Since the young German Jens Wissing took charge of Al-Ittihad on 10 July, he has set about reorganising "The Dean's" affairs step by step. In a short space of time, the team has developed a clear identity, visible in the way it builds attacks, presses after losing the ball, handles its transitions and even in the defensive roles of its forwards.

What strikes you is that Wissing needed no years to impose his ideas. In roughly two months he has built a team that looks as though it has been working together for far longer. That much shows in the collective spirit Al-Ittihad now carry, and in the players' ability to carry out their roles even when the ball is nowhere near the danger areas.