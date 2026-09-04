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Analysis: Al-Nassr's rockets could shock Al-Ittihad at their point of strength!

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An anticipated tactical battle on the pitch

All eyes will be on the summit clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr on Saturday evening, in the fifth round of the Roshn League, in one of the strongest matches of the early stage of the season, the result of which could have a major impact on the shape of the title race in the coming rounds. 

Al-Nassr enter the match seeking to preserve their lead at the top and continue their pursuit of Al-Hilal. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are chasing a win to restore their balance after two draws in the first four rounds.

Two styles collide here, and the tactical battle is clear. Al-Ittihad rely heavily on creating an attacking overload from the flanks, while Al-Nassr possess the attacking speed to turn any surge from their opponent into a dangerous chance. That is precisely where a genuine source of concern could emerge for "the Doyen".

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    Al-Ittihad's frontline: an attacking force that could turn into a danger

    Under Laurent Blanc, Al-Ittihad live and die by their full-backs. Fares Abdi and Al-Julaidan push high into the attacking third relentlessly, hunting a numerical advantage out wide and whipping crosses into the box.

    That approach hands "the Dean" real attacking punch. It brings fresh bodies into the final third and keeps the opposition defence under constant pressure.

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    There is a catch, though. Full-backs bombing forward leave gaping holes behind them, especially the moment the ball is lost. Those spaces can become a glaring weakness if Al-Ittihad are slow in their defensive transition or their midfielders fail to cover quickly.

    This is exactly where Al-Nassr smell blood. They have the pace to turn those gaps into lightning counter-attacks, and they could make Al-Ittihad's sharpest attacking weapon the very thing that costs them goals.

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    Mané and Coman: rockets ready for lift-off

    Al-Nassr, in particular, have the players to punish this kind of space in ruthless fashion. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman offer pace and direct running in behind the defensive line. With Al-Ittihad's full-backs pushing forward, the pair could find acres to attack.

    It doesn't stop with Mane and Coman. Angelo can drift onto that flank at times to create an attacking overload, so Al-Nassr may look to target the side where the Al-Ittihad full-back advances, then fire the ball quickly into the space left behind him.

    Win the ball in midfield and switch it swiftly to the flanks, and Al-Nassr could turn a defensive situation into a one-on-one or a direct confrontation within seconds.

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    João Félix: another weapon at the heart of the spaces

    Al-Ittihad face another danger if they fail to keep their lines compact: the gaps that occasionally open up between midfield and defence. That is precisely where Joao Felix could seize control of the match.

    The Portuguese needs very little room. Find a channel between the lines, receive the ball, and he can thread a pass that splits the defensive setup, especially if Mane or Coman time a run in behind at the same moment.

    So the threat is twofold. Al-Ittihad must worry about pace on the flanks, but also about the pass from deep that exploits the space between the lines.

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  • How can Al-Ittihad turn the tables?

    Al-Ittihad's answer may lie in turning Al-Nassr's own drive against them. Win possession while the Al-Nassr players are committed forward in numbers, and space opens up on the far side. That is where "the Doyen" can strike, backing fast, organised counters rather than trading blows in an open game.

    Those transitions have to be calculated. Lose the ball against a side boasting Mane and Coman and the punishment could be brutal. Get it right, though, and Al-Nassr's push forward becomes the very thing that lets Al-Ittihad race towards goal, especially if they can play the ball straight in behind the midfield.

    Read also: A devastating attack, but: will Salem Al-Dawsari stay with Al-Hilal?

    The real battle in the Clasico, then, may have nothing to do with who sees more of the ball. It comes down to who manages the spaces. Al-Ittihad's attacking surge ranks among their greatest strengths, yet it could become their glaring weakness if they leave the areas behind their full-backs unguarded.

    Al-Nassr, by contrast, carry the perfect tools to punish those gaps. Mane, Coman and Angelo will fancy a golden chance to weaponise Al-Ittihad's own drive against them.

    Al-Ittihad must attack. What matters more is knowing when to attack and when to shut down the spaces, because Al-Nassr's rockets need only a single moment to launch.

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