After Jorge Jesus took charge of the Portugal national team, former Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has predicted how the veteran manager will handle the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in the months ahead.

Ronaldo's 2026 World Cup ended in bitter disappointment under Roberto Martinez. Portugal could not get past Spain in the round of 16.

Martinez had defended the Al-Nassr star fiercely from the outset, standing by him through waves of controversy and scathing criticism. Doubts swirled over his role in the side and his place in the starting XI as age catches up with him and his physical powers wane.

Now, with the Don's international future hanging in the balance, he has been handed an indirect warning from Vieira. A close friend of Jesus, the former president worked alongside the coach during their days at the Estadio da Luz.