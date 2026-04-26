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Americans Abroad: USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie cancel out as Brenden Aaronson and Leeds fall in FA Cup semifinal

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GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including a clash between USMNT teammates in Italy's big game

From the youngest of hopefuls to the most experienced U.S. Men's National Team veterans, there was no shortage of spotlights on Americans playing abroad this weekend.

All eyes were on Italy, where two of the USMNT's most famous faces, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, collided in a Serie A match with massive implications. Ultimately, neither could make the difference in a physical, injury-filled clash that will leave both teams frustrated by their day at the famed San Siro.

Brenden Aaronson, too, will be frustrated as Leeds United fell one step short of the FA Cup final. They were underdogs in Sunday's semifinal against Chelsea, but Aaronson and Leeds gave it a good go, only to see the Blues go through with a 1-0 win.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though. Alex Freeman was fantastic in his first La Liga start, while 16-year-old Mathis Albert became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga by coming on late in a big Borussia Dortmund win.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • AC Milan v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Pulisic, McKennie deadlocked in Serie A

    In the end, there was nothing to separate AC Milan and Juventus. There was no goal, but a few close moments. Khephren Thuram had a goal ruled off. Alexis Saelemaekers smashed the post with a shot later on. Otherwise, not much to write home about, which will be disappointing for both Pulisic and McKennie.

    Based on the Serie A standings, Milan will be the happier of the two. A Juventus win would have seen them pull level with Milan in third place. Instead, they remain three points behind and only three points ahead of fifth-place Como as they look to hold down that final Champions League spot.

    As for the individuals, there was little reason to be happy. Pulisic's goal drought continued, with this match providing even more evidence of how little chemistry he has up top with Rafael Leao in a two-striker system. McKennie, meanwhile, will leave the match feeling beaten up after suffering a hard foul from Fikayo Tomori that left him on the ground for some time.

    Both teams will now look ahead to big games ahead. Both would have preferred to take something more from this one, though, to make those final games a little bit less stressful.

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  • Coventry City v Portsmouth - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Wright and Coventry wrap up title

    It was a foregone conclusion, but it's worth celebrating anyway. It's not often you see an American lifting a league title.

    That's what Haji Wright did this weekend as Coventry City won the Championship. The club had already secured promotion to the Premier League, but lifting the league title was a proper cherry on top for a club that had more than earned the title of champions.

    The title was wrapped up on Sunday in a 3-1 win over Wrexham. Level at 1-1 heading into the final 10 minutes, Coventry scored twice late to seal the victory. Wright had been taken off by then, as he was substituted in the 71st minute after an uncharacteristically quiet game, but that's just fine. It was still a career-defining day for the USMNT striker.

    Now, all eyes at the club can officially turn toward the Premier League, while Wright can start looking ahead to this summer's World Cup after a standout season in the Championship.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHELSEA-LEEDSAFP

    Aaronson and Leeds fall short in FA Cup semi

    After the match, Aaronson said he went straight to his phone. He had to watch the chance again, largely because it was the best opportunity Leeds had. Unfortunately for him, Robert Sanchez kicked that chance away and, because of that, Chelsea are off to the FA Cup final.

    Aaronson's big moment came early, as he broke through the Chelsea defense to get in alone on Sanchez. The American midfielder just couldn't quite beat the goalkeeper, though. It's a moment he'll look back on in frustration, largely because it was one that could have easily defined the game. It was far from Leeds' only chance, but it was the most clear-cut one to really take control.

    Chelsea, ultimately, buried their game-defining moment. Enzo Fernandez's first-half header was all they needed as the Blues held on to book their spot in the FA Cup final while sending Aaronson and Leeds home from Wembley Stadium unhappy in the process.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-TOULOUSE-MONACOAFP

    Balogun streak snapped as Monaco drop crucial points

    The goalscoring run had to end at some point and, unfortunately for Balogun and Monaco, it ended at eight. It also ended in a game that felt like a must-win, making it even more frustrating in the end.

    After going ahead 2-0, Monaco squandered the lead and ultimately drew Toulouse, 2-2, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Emersonn. With the draw, Monaco are out of the European spots and have a whole lot of work to do heading into the final three games of the season if they want to take part in any of the continental competitions next season.

    On the Toulouse side, Mark McKenzie was a standout, really helping to keep his USMNT teammate Balogun quiet. McKenzie won eight of his 10 duels and had two interceptions and three tackles. As a unit, the Toulouse defense really kept Monaco quiet after conceding twice early, with Balogun unable to fire a shot during his 84 minutes on the field.

    It was a draw that will feel like a loss for Monaco and one that showed the mettle of Toulouse. Unfortunately for Balogun and Monaco, the result came at the worst possible time heading into the final weeks of this season.

  • Freeman shines in first La Liga start

    If this was a sign of things to come, then Alex Freeman is ready for La Liga.

    The USMNT right-back was given his first start in Spain's top division, and he never looked out of place in Villarreal's win over Celta Vigo. Freeman, who had played limited minutes off the bench entering this weekend, did the job on both sides of the ball, headlined by a fantastic goal-saving tackle in the first half that really set the tone for his day. Notably, Freeman won every single one of his duels while also making two tackles and five clearances.

    He had some good moments on the ball, too, as has become his trademark since breaking through with Orlando City just over one year ago. He completed 96 percent of his passes and, while a bulk of those were in his own half, it did showcase his composure on the ball at this higher level.

    With Villarreal Champions League-bound, Freeman should get more opportunities in these final few weeks, particularly after his performance in his first start.

  • Mathis Albert DortmundGetty Images

    Moments you might have missed

    + U.S. youth national team winger Mathis Albert became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga by featuring in Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 win over Freiburg

    + Gianluca Busio and Venezia continued their push for Serie A promotion with a 2-0 win over Empoli

    + Tim Weah and Marseille threw away a late lead by conceding an 88th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw with Nice

    + Antonee Robinson was used off the bench as a late sub in Fulham's 1-0 win over Aston Villa

    + Tanner Tessmann came on early due to an injury as he helped Lyon to a crucial 3-2 win over Auxerre

    + It was a rough day for Chris Richards and Crystal Palace as they fell, 3-1, to Liverpool at Anfield

    + Johnny Cardoso came off the bench early in the second half to help Atletico Madrid to a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao

    + Noahkai Banks did not dress for Augsburg's 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt

    + Bayer Leverkusen defeated FC Koln, 2-0, with Malik Tillman coming on as a second-half substitute

    + Joe Scally started while Gio Reyna played the final 13 minutes, but Borussia Monchengladbach could not find a winner in a 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg

    + Damion Downs came on for the final two minutes while Cole Campbell played the final four in Hoffenheim's come-from-behind win over Hamburg

    + Aidan Morris' Middlesbrough ran wild in a 5-1 beating of Watford

    + Both Daryl Dike and George Campbell started in West Brom's 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town