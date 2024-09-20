Americans abroad: USMNT's McKennie fighting for another start, Pulisic's manager could lose his job, and Aaronson in form

GOAL US looks at some of the biggest American names in Europe playing this weekend, with Weston McKennie hoping to build on first start

After a few mixed weeks in the world of Americans abroad, there's some reason for positivity.

It all starts with Weston McKennie, who turned in a memorable performance for Juventus in his first start of the season - bagging a crucial goal in the Champions League. Christian Pulisic, too, has found form, getting on the scoresheet and serving as a rare point of positivity for Milan in their European loss to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Brenden Aaronson's unlikely resurgence has continued with the attacking midfielder received a well-earned Fans' Player of the Month award acknowledgment for his fine return to form.

Elsewhere, things can only improve. Chris Richards and Crystal Palace may have started the Premier League season in forgettable fashion - going winless through four games. But a fixture against the puzzling, inconsistent Man United might be a chance to change that all.

GOAL US takes a look at those storylines and more ahead of another enticing weekend of the USMNT'S best playing abroad.