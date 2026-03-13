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Tom Hindle

Americans Abroad: Can Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman rediscover their form? Can Yunus Musah help Atalanta stun Inter?

Christian Pulisic looks to get back in the groove, Yunus Musah hunts for minutes and Malik Tillman has something to prove in a big weekend for USMNT hopefuls

It has been a strange season for Americans Abroad. What started with so much promise has not been entirely smooth. Christian Pulisic was on fire early, but his form has since tailed off. Malik Tillman showed flashes but has struggled of late. There have been some success stories, though. Yunus Musah is back in the picture, while Weston McKennie is arguably playing the best soccer of his career — earning a new contract at Juventus in the process.

In short, things look a little mixed at the moment. But this is also a crucial juncture. The World Cup kicks off in three months, and there is a now-or-never feel for those hoping to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. The good news? Everyone is playing meaningful games. No one can afford to coast through the next few fixtures. The final stretch of the season will be immensely important for those hoping to make the cut.

And that makes this weekend as important as ever for Americans Abroad. GOAL takes a look at the key fixtures as the big names return to action...

  • SS Lazio v Atalanta BC - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport

    Yunus Musah and the return to form

    Eighteen months ago, Yunus Musah was an absolute shoo-in for the USMNT. In many ways, he looked like the perfect international midfielder. He could play almost anywhere — central midfield, attacking midfield and even out wide if needed. Everything seemed nicely poised.

    But then he got his summer move wrong. Musah, somewhat inexplicably, signed for Atalanta on loan.

    For the better part of six months, he barely saw the field. In fact, Musah has only recently worked his way back into the picture for the struggling Serie A side. He told GOAL earlier this week that this year’s adversity may have shaped him. True or not, Musah now appears to have his opportunity. And this weekend presents another one.

    The picture is not great. Atalanta sit seventh, five points outside the Champions League places they expected to challenge for. Inter, Saturday’s opponent, are top of the table.

    Yet there may be some hope. Inter have not scored in their last two matches, and their performances have dipped of late. Could Musah make the difference?

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-LEVERKUSEN-ARSENALAFP

    Malik Tillman searches for form

    It has been a rough spell for Malik Tillman. In fairness, the American was placed in a difficult spot. Bayer Leverkusen lost Florian Wirtz this summer, and Tillman was, in effect, charged with replacing him. That is an impossible assignment.

    Yet he has still underwhelmed a little. Tillman acknowledged to GOAL that he has underperformed this year and needs to get going in the Bundesliga. Things worsened in the Champions League this week when he gave away a silly penalty against Arsenal that may have hurt his team’s chances of advancing.

    And what about this weekend as a chance for redemption? Bayern Munich, Saturday’s opponent, have been ripping through the Bundesliga this season. They have been excellent at both ends of the pitch. Leverkusen will need to be rock solid defensively and clinical in attack. It will be a difficult afternoon, and Tillman will have a role to play. If he seizes his moment, they will have a chance.

  • Christian Pulisic MilanGetty

    Pulisic is getting an unfair shake - but the goals will come

    Some of Christian Pulisic’s recent struggles have been a bit overblown. The tangible production in front of goal simply is not there right now. On paper, the lack of offensive output does not look good.

    Yet two factors are working against him. The first is that he is being misused. Pulisic is not a striker, and asking him to play in a front two is a difficult assignment. The second is that Milan, as a whole, have not done a particularly good job of taking their chances. Pulisic can shoulder some of the blame, but he is still getting into the right areas and doing the things he should. Sometimes a team simply is not clicking.

    Last week was important, though. Milan beat Inter 1-0 in a rather poor match. Pulisic was solid, creating a few chances for the Rossoneri. That will need to continue against Lazio this weekend. Milan sit seven points behind Inter atop Serie A and are improving each week. Their crosstown rivals have the experience and composure when it comes to closing out titles. But Milan are still within touching distance. These kinds of matches, against disciplined defensive sides, need to be won.

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  • Rokas PukstasGetty Images

    Rokas Pukstas, the hottest American in town

    Where are my Croatian league truthers? OK, there is not exactly a massive fan base for the league in the United States. But if you are paying attention, you may have noticed that a highly rated U.S. youth product is making an impact there. Rokas Pukštas of Hajduk Split is on fire at the moment. He has scored in each of his last two games and is dominating in a No. 10 role for his side.

    It has been a tricky season for Hajduk, who have not quite kept pace with Dinamo Zagreb. But they remain firmly in the picture for European football next year. The challenge now is maintaining that pace, and Pukstas will be key to that effort. In fairness, the 21-year-old may simply be playing for his next move. If he gets the next couple of weeks right, he could be in line for a big transfer this summer. That would move him closer to the USMNT picture. Get the job done against NK Lokomotiva, and things will look a little better.

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