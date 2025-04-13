Americans Abroad: Pendulum swings up for Christian Pulisic and Milan, recovering Malik Tillman delivers in PSV blowout, Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers scores stunner

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including an up-turn by Pulisic and some scintillating goals

It's just been a weird season for U.S. internationals playing in Europe. There hasn't really been anything resembling consistency. Zoom out, and even with some impressive individual campaigns, team-wide success has been hard to come by. The Juventus duo of Weston McKennie and Tim Weah sit in fourth place in Serie A, perhaps the closest that any American at the highest level will end up.

But national teams don't work like that. It is possible to be a good player on a struggling team. Christian Pulsiic, once again, epitomized that. The American grabbed an assist again for Milan on Saturday, continuing what is, statistically, at least, his best season yet.

There was other good news to be found as Malik Tillman has recovered wonderfully from an ankle injury with a big comeback for PSV. Meanwhile, a duo of American center-backs neglected duties at one end, but sort of made up for it at the other by finding the net - including a stunner from the LEGO-obsessed Cameron Carter-Vickers.

It was quiet elsewhere, with Josh Sargent benched, only coming on late for Norwich. Folarin Balogun is still being worked back into the fray at Monaco. Gio Reyna proved once again why he should really leave Dortmund this summer, watching from the sidelines. And Sergino Dest was given a night off as he continued his build back from an ACL tear.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.