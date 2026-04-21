'We're constantly trying to make the system better' - The state of American youth soccer: Growing faster than ever, but can anyone keep up?

McCarren Park was covered in ice. The high-tech turf, enstamped in the middle of Williamsburg, Brooklyn - surrounded by a running track that is usually buzzing with life - found itself blanketed in many days of residue. Some of it was fresh snow. Some was frozen sludge that had compacted over time, a thick reminder of the days of frigid winter weather the area had experienced.
Yet the north end of the pitch was a teeming patch of green. A small area, no more than 15 yards wide and 30 long, was filled with a dozen young children, kicking a ball around between two undersized goals. They wore contrasting pinnies and were wrapped up tightly in hats and gloves. Parents watched along as their kids ran around breathlessly.
The game served as a stark contrast to the white expanse around it. Nobody else was there - save for a brave jogger or two. But soccer lasted on.
That sort of scene, or at least some version of it, is increasingly prevalent in North America. Youth culture used to be played out with bouncing balls on black tops, or in dusty diamonds and scratty outfields. And sure, those spaces remain.
But now, in countless neighborhoods, some affluent, others less well off, soccer is the movement. It’s a wonderful thing for the beautiful game in the United States. Yet, in Landon Donovan's mind, the system is broken.
"In America, we're such a massive country, and we have a lot of people who know nothing about soccer who get an opinion on soccer and have an influence in soccer. So it's really find commonality. If I had a conversation with a youth soccer coach, half the time, that coach thinks they know way more than me," he said on GOAL's The Rondo podcast.
Yet, there are plenty of people around the sport who feel strongly towards the contrary, and that there has been real progress made.
“We're constantly just trying to make the system better. How can we get better athletes and players into our academy? How can we train them better? How can we make the environment better?” New England Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said to GOAL.
Now, the question that remains is how America takes this all forward. In a split system defined by its conflicting interests, change won't be easy.