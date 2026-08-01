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Amanda Staveley set for Premier League return! Ex-Newcastle chief leads takeover bid for West Ham stake with 'significant' transfer funds promised
The Gold family confirms agreement
In a move that could transform the financial landscape of West Ham United, the Gold family has officially reached an agreement to sell their 25.1 per cent shareholding in the club. The deal is being fronted by former Newcastle United co-owner Staveley, alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and their investment vehicle, PCP Capital Partners, in partnership with Ashland Forest Capital Partners.
Vanessa Gold, the daughter of the late West Ham joint-chairman David Gold, confirmed the transaction in a formal statement. While the Gold family has been a fixture at the East London club for over a decade, Vanessa indicated that the time was right for a new direction, saying: 'I have now reached an agreement to sell my family’s shareholding to a consortium of PCP Capital Partners, led by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, in partnership with Ashland Forest Capital Partners. This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions.'
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Staveley brings experience and ambition
Staveley’s return to the top flight will be viewed as a major statement of intent for West Ham. During her time at Newcastle, she was instrumental in the club's transition from relegation candidates to Champions League participants.
The consortium involves PCP Capital Partners, the firm founded by Staveley, who initially bought a 10 per cent stake in Newcastle before it was reduced to six per cent and eventually sold up alongside Ghodoussi in 2024. By targeting West Ham, Staveley is moving into a club with a massive stadium capacity and a loyal global following, providing a perfect platform for her brand of aggressive commercial growth.
Failed takeover deal and Gold legacy
In her official statement, Vanessa added: 'As the daughter of David Gold, it was a great honour to step into a joint chair and director role at the club following his passing in 2023. Whether as a youth team player, a lifelong fan or an owner, my father’s priority was always to champion and protect this great club. Over the past three years I have taken huge personal pride in continuing that legacy and will always be hugely grateful to the staff, players and fans who allowed me to do so. On June 12th Daniel Kretinsky and I agreed a sale… unfortunately, since that time the original deal and other alternatives that we have discussed could not be brought to fruition.'
While David Sullivan remains West Ham’s largest shareholder with a 38.8 per cent stake - despite stepping down as joint-chair in early June following denied historic allegations - Czech businessman Kretinsky had sought to become the majority shareholder through 1890s Holding by reaching an agreement in principle to purchase a 16 per cent share from the Gold family, though the deal ultimately collapsed.
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Endorsement and ambitious plans for the future
Gold concluded her statement by endorsing the prospective investors, saying: 'Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and PCP Capital Partners will bring deep experience and understanding of what it takes to lead a successful football club, and I have every confidence in what she and her partners can bring to West Ham. While the sale process proceeds, I will continue to act in the club’s best interests, as my father did and would expect of me.'
According to The Times, Staveley aims to provide significant transfer investment to help West Ham secure an immediate return to the Premier League, while also exploring a potential purchase and major redevelopment of the London Stadium.
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