Amanda Staveley set for Premier League return! Ex-Newcastle chief leads takeover bid for West Ham stake with 'significant' transfer funds promised

In a move that could transform the financial landscape of West Ham United, the Gold family has officially reached an agreement to sell their 25.1 per cent shareholding in the club. The deal is being fronted by former Newcastle United co-owner Staveley, alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and their investment vehicle, PCP Capital Partners, in partnership with Ashland Forest Capital Partners.

Vanessa Gold, the daughter of the late West Ham joint-chairman David Gold, confirmed the transaction in a formal statement. While the Gold family has been a fixture at the East London club for over a decade, Vanessa indicated that the time was right for a new direction, saying: 'I have now reached an agreement to sell my family’s shareholding to a consortium of PCP Capital Partners, led by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, in partnership with Ashland Forest Capital Partners. This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions.'