Alonso struck first, but he fell into Arteta's trap of gambles

To call Arsenal's victory a mere "comeback" undervalues the tactical work that set it up. Arteta made a string of interconnected calls: "He chose Havertz in the striker role, gave Odegaard greater freedom, pushed Lewis-Skelly into midfield, selected Tsoulis on the wing, and relied on Konsa in defence."
Each choice fed the next. Odegaard's freedom would not have stretched so far without the balance the midfield provided. Havertz grew more dangerous because Odegaard kept reaching the box. Tsoulis, meanwhile, opened up fresh passing angles that handed Chelsea's defence more than one problem to solve. That is the key to reading this match: "Arteta did not win because of a single decision, but because his decisions complemented one another."
The scoreline reads Arsenal 2-1. The match tells a bigger story. They conceded inside the opening two minutes and never lost their shape. They fell behind, levelled, went ahead, then rode out the pressure of the closing minutes. That sequence matters for a side defending a title. Seasons are not decided by the games in which a team is at its brilliant best, but by the ones that turn awkward. That is why beating Chelsea carries a value beyond three points.
This was no perfect performance. Arsenal left Chelsea chances, failed to kill the tie early, and might have been punished for late lapses. Yet they had something worth more than perfection: "flexibility. Flexibility in the formation, flexibility in the roles, and flexibility in dealing with the match scenario." That is exactly what made Arteta's gambles land.
Havertz proved he can lead the line. Odegaard exploited the space the plan handed him. Tsoulis showed his selection was no gamble, Lewis-Skelly helped redistribute the roles in midfield, and Raya guarded the advantage once mistakes became unforgivable.
Chelsea, for all the defeat, confirmed they carry enough to trouble the big sides. What they lost was the match in which they most needed to squeeze every drop from their moments. So the London derby was not settled by the big names but decided by "the quality of the details."
Chelsea owned the start. Arsenal owned the match. The gap between them came down to the ability of Arteta and his players to turn the plan into reality, then handle the swings of the game without shedding their identity. His gambles paid off, but above all Arsenal proved they have the character of a team that knows how to win even when things do not start in their favour.