Alonso struck first, but he fell into Arteta's trap of gambles

Morgan Rogers needed just 77 seconds to put Chelsea ahead. Arsenal needed more than 90 minutes to prove a point: champions are not measured only by what they do when the game follows their script, but by what they do when they take an early blow and have to rebuild from scratch.

This London derby was never just a clash between two sides with big ambitions. It doubled as an early test of Arsenal's ability to defend their title against an opponent with different tools and a new manager eager to stamp his identity fast. Chelsea started strongly, pounced on the first patch of defensive confusion and went ahead. Arsenal refused to let the goal reshape their structure or drag them into nervous football.

What followed exposed the real difference. Arteta did not need to tear up his ideas. He simply made better use of the spaces and roles he had chosen before kick-off. Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1, but the scoreline told only half the story. The match laid bare a set of tactical decisions that turned the win into far more than three points.

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