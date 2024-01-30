Alisha Lehmann is perfect! Aston Villa star boasts 100 per cent coaching record as Streets United win again in Baller League

Chris Burton
Alisha Lehmann Baller LeagueGetty/Instagram
Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann has branched out into the world of coaching, and the Aston Villa star boasts a perfect record in the inaugural Baller League.

  • Swiss star involved in new indoor tournament
  • Putting her experience to good use
  • Working with ex-Arsenal forward Podolski

