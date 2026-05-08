Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez are long-time Real Madrid targets - but Blancos should steer clear of Argentine duo after season full of red flags

Initially, Mac Allister's issues were attributed to a slower-than-expected recovery from the combination of niggles that led Liverpool to bringing a premature end to his 2024-25 campaign. With the league already won, it was decided to leave Mac Allister out of Liverpool's final two games to ensure that he could properly rest during the summer and return fully fit and refreshed for the following season.

However, his preparations were interrupted by injury and Mac Allister's not looked right since. His defensive numbers have plummeted and he's been regularly overrun in midfield, sparking fears among the fans that his 'legs have gone'.

Of course, it may simply be a case that Mac Allister is simply suffering from fatigue. Despite last year's fitness problems, no Liverpool player has featured in more games this season, suggesting that he's been overused. The problem for Liverpool, though, is that he's not going to get a proper break this summer either, with Mac Allister still expected to be a starter for Argentina at the upcoming World Cup.

It, thus, wouldn't make any sense for Madrid to even consider signing a player who has struggled for both form and fitness over the past 12 months - and to such an extent that Liverpool are said to be open to selling him, which should be a red flag for Los Blancos in and of itself.