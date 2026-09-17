Action Plus
Blood, sweat & tears! Neil vows battered Lions will give their all in 14-year waiting derby
Neil promises ultimate battle for long-awaited derby
According to Southwark News, Millwall manager Alex Neil issued a passionate guarantee ahead of Saturday's historic 100th competitive meeting against West Ham United at The Den. Following a 14-year wait for the Dockers Derby to return, the Lions prepare to host their fierce rivals after the Hammers' relegation to the EFL Championship.
Despite navigating a brutal injury crisis, Neil insisted his players will give every drop of energy for the home supporters.
The landmark occasion carries immense emotional weight across South East London.
- NurPhoto
Battered Lions ready to fight through physical limits
Reflecting on his squad's sheer exhaustion following midweek exertion, Neil highlighted the warrior spirit running through his team. He noted that several players suffered cramps and fell to the turf, forcing him to blood academy graduates to see out matches.
The manager promised that same relentless work ethic will be on display when West Ham arrive.
"What I will guarantee is our lads will leave absolutely everything on the pitch as they always do," Neil declared. "You could see them all cramping up and falling over, but we'll be ready."
Manager challenges West Ham to survive The Den
Neil openly embraced the immense pressure of the occasion, refusing to downplay the significance of the derby to Millwall's fan base. He expressed eager curiosity over how high-flying West Ham will handle the hostile atmosphere inside The Den.
Millwall hold the historical upper hand in the fixture, claiming 38 wins to West Ham's 34 across 99 past encounters.
The Lions aim to use their home cauldron to disrupt the visitors.
- Sports Press Photo
Cool heads needed amid raw passion
While demanding fierce passion and fight on the pitch, Neil warned his squad against letting emotions boil over into costly discipline errors. He stressed that tactical discipline remains essential to claiming a signature victory.
A positive result would provide a monumental boost to Millwall's campaign.
"There’s going to be a lot of focus, tension, and passion," Neil added. "We need to show the fight the fans desire, but equally that you've got a cool head on the pitch and do the right things."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting