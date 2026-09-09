Al-Hilal's dominance of the ball counted for nothing. They enjoyed 63 per cent of possession without ever threatening, against Neom's 37 per cent, according to data from "SofaScore", yet it was Neom who dictated the rhythm and controlled the details of the contest, as journalist Haitham Al-Zahim noted in his report in Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Defeat here left Al-Hilal's supporters full of questions and criticism, and not just over the result. The performance troubled them too. Across the ninety minutes Al-Hilal looked confused from the first whistle, while Neom's players played with sharpness and focus, controlling the pitch in defence and attack right to the end.

More organised in everything they did, Neom moved as a unit whether in possession or dropping back to defend. Al-Hilal, by contrast, could find neither space nor solutions against that defensive structure. The possession figure told a lie, then, because Neom controlled this match far more than their opponents did.

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