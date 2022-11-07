Ajax most expensive signings - How Eredivisie giants spent over €560m on incoming transfers

Exactly how much money have the Amsterdam giants spent on new players in this millennium?

Ajax are well-known for a number of different things.

There's their incredible academy, which has produced players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch and Jurrien Timber in recent years just to name a few.

Then there's their desire to always play free-flowing attacking football, which has earned them plenty of success both domestically and in Europe.

And they're also very much known as a selling club, a team that is the perfect stepping stone towards one of Europe's current heavyweights. Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Antony are the most recent examples of that.

Maybe somewhat surprisingly, however, they are also not shy when it comes to spending money!

In the summer of 2022 alone they spent over €100 million to strengthen their squad.

But which players have cost them the most in recent seasons and who are their most-expensive signings ever?

Ajax most expensive transfers by season

SEASON MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING FEE TOTAL SPENDING 2022/23 Steven Bergwijn €31.25M €105.10M 2021/22 Mohamed Daramy €12M €18.50M 2020/21 Sebastien Haller €22.50M €63.20M 2019/20 Quincy Promes €15.70M €59.25M 2018/19 Daley Blind €16M €52.95M 2017/18 Maximilian Wober €8.10M €26.25M 2016/17 David Neres €17.40M €41.40M 2015/16 Nemanja Gudelj €6M €11.30M 2014/15 Daley Sinkgraven €7M €12.80M 2013/14 Mike van der Hoorn €3.80M €6.80M 2012/13 Niklas Moisander €4M €5.72M 2011/12 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson €4M €13.28M 2010/11 Mounir El Hamdaoui €5M €5M 2009/10 Demy de Zeeuw €8M €12.30M 2008/09 Miralem Sulejmani €16.25M €34.25M 2007/08 Albert Luque €8M €26.02M 2006/07 Jaap Stam €3M €9.25M 2005/06 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar €9M €15.50M 2004/05 Angelos Charisteas €4.90M €7.40M 2003/04 Wesley Sonck €6M €11.20M 2002/03 Victor Sikora €4.35M €5.03M 2001/02 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €7.80M €15.50M 2000/01 Tomas Galasek €2.70M €5.30M Total €563.3M

*All stats via Transfermarkt

Ajax top 10 most expensive player signings