After De Jong's decision: Barcelona fear a repeat of the nightmare scenario

Frenkie de Jong has opted for conservative treatment to recover from a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

According to "Sport", Barcelona respect the midfielder's decision. That doesn't hide the concern running through the club's management.

Their worry isn't about the current diagnosis. It's about what might happen if the recovery doesn't go to plan, with the precedent of Ansu Fati still fresh in the mind.

De Jong's injury bears no resemblance to the one Fati suffered three years ago. The treatment and the layoff are entirely different too. Yet there is a common thread that explains Barcelona's unease: in both cases, the club's medical staff held a different view from the option the player eventually chose.

De Jong picked up the injury during the World Cup with the Netherlands. Despite the pain, he kept playing after the national team's doctors told him, as he explained himself, that it was a minor problem and wouldn't get worse if he carried on. The reality proved otherwise.

Tests on his return to Barcelona confirmed a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, an injury that will keep him out for several months. De Jong has now chosen conservative treatment and to avoid surgery for the time being.

Barcelona accept the decision but can't hide their fears. If the case doesn't develop as hoped and the player ends up needing an operation, his absence could stretch well beyond four months. The club would have lost precious time in getting one of its most influential players back.