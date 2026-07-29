A wound in the weakest link of Morocco's project: Lekjaa sounds the alarm

During a preparatory workshop for the 2026-2027 sporting season, Lekjaa told a meeting of professional league coaches and members of the national technical management that the reality of the domestic league has changed from previous eras, when Moroccan clubs formed the main source of players for the national teams.

Morocco's recent participation in the World Cup in the United States laid this gap bare, he explained. The domestic league's representation in the squad amounted to two reserve goalkeepers. Foreign clubs supplied most of the internationals.

He added that the core of the national teams now leans increasingly on graduates of the Mohammed VI Football Academy, alongside players plying their trade in the European leagues.

Lekjaa then turned his fire on the domestic competitions. League matches, he said, had become an arena for protests and mutual accusations over refereeing and the filing of complaints, rather than a focus on raising the technical level.

Mounting debts and financial deficits within the clubs, he warned, had triggered a rise in disputes before the judicial committees and the appeals committees. Their effects have reached FIFA, with the number of cases linked to Moroccan clubs continuing to climb.

The federation president offered no figures to illustrate the scale of the crisis he described, according to the report published by Radio Mars two days ago.

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