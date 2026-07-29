A wound in the weakest link of Morocco's project: Lekjaa sounds the alarm

While Moroccan football keeps making remarkable gains at national-team level, in infrastructure and on the international stage, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, has again sounded the alarm over a very different reality inside the domestic league. He warned of mounting debts, escalating disputes and matches that are turning into an arena for protest.
The warning carries real weight. It comes from the man who has steered the Moroccan football system since 2014, a period that saw a string of financial and administrative reform projects launched. Yet the available financial data show a number of the biggest clubs still saddled with debts and disputes worth millions of dollars. That raises fresh questions about how far those reforms have really gone in tackling one of the most complex files in the professional game.