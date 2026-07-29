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A wound in the weakest link of Morocco's project: Lekjaa sounds the alarm

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The other side of Moroccan football's renaissance: a major crisis awaits a solution

While Moroccan football keeps making remarkable gains at national-team level, in infrastructure and on the international stage, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, has again sounded the alarm over a very different reality inside the domestic league. He warned of mounting debts, escalating disputes and matches that are turning into an arena for protest.

The warning carries real weight. It comes from the man who has steered the Moroccan football system since 2014, a period that saw a string of financial and administrative reform projects launched. Yet the available financial data show a number of the biggest clubs still saddled with debts and disputes worth millions of dollars. That raises fresh questions about how far those reforms have really gone in tackling one of the most complex files in the professional game.

  • A clear technical gap: protests and debts have become the tournament's hallmark

    During a preparatory workshop for the 2026-2027 sporting season, Lekjaa told a meeting of professional league coaches and members of the national technical management that the reality of the domestic league has changed from previous eras, when Moroccan clubs formed the main source of players for the national teams.

    Morocco's recent participation in the World Cup in the United States laid this gap bare, he explained. The domestic league's representation in the squad amounted to two reserve goalkeepers. Foreign clubs supplied most of the internationals.

    He added that the core of the national teams now leans increasingly on graduates of the Mohammed VI Football Academy, alongside players plying their trade in the European leagues.

    Lekjaa then turned his fire on the domestic competitions. League matches, he said, had become an arena for protests and mutual accusations over refereeing and the filing of complaints, rather than a focus on raising the technical level.

    Mounting debts and financial deficits within the clubs, he warned, had triggered a rise in disputes before the judicial committees and the appeals committees. Their effects have reached FIFA, with the number of cases linked to Moroccan clubs continuing to climb.

    The federation president offered no figures to illustrate the scale of the crisis he described, according to the report published by  Radio Mars two days ago.

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  • Numbers tell the story: debts of millions of dollars and ongoing disputes

    The data published during 2026 reveals a more detailed picture. Figures from the professional league showed that only 8 clubs in the first division have financial disputes worth nearly 29.5 million dirhams, or roughly 3.2 million dollars.

    Ittihad Tanger top the list with more than 12.5 million dirhams (around 1.3 million dollars). Difaâ El Jadidi follow on around 7.2 million dirhams (around 770 thousand dollars), then Wydad AC with nearly 3.9 million dirhams (around 420 thousand dollars).

    Wydad's documents reveal a deeper crisis. Their obligations towards staff and players reached 30.75 million dirhams (around 3.3 million dollars), of which 18.8 million dirhams (around two million dollars) are unpaid signing bonuses.

    Another 28.2 million dirhams (around 3 million dollars) of a total 41 million dirhams is owed to other clubs and remains subject to disputes before FIFA or the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while the club's cash liquidity has swung from a surplus into a negative balance.

    Raja Club Athletic tell a different story. A financial assessment showed their deficit falling from 145.6 million dirhams to 99.5 million dirhams (from around 15.6 million dollars to 10.6 million dollars) between 2024 and 2025. The provisions linked to judicial and tax disputes remained above 109 million dirhams (around 11.7 million dollars), a sign that the accumulated files still weigh heavily.

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  • 12 years of reforms... and the financial file is still not closed

    Lekjaa has led the Royal Moroccan Football Federation since 2014. Those years have brought sweeping change to Moroccan football: stronger national teams, better infrastructure, tournaments on home soil and a growing voice within the game's international bodies. The professional league's budget has climbed too, rising to 965 million dirhams, roughly 103 million dollars, for the new season.

    Yet the clubs' finances have shadowed almost every step of that journey. The talk of reforming the professional system and tightening financial governance has been constant, but the problems have not gone away.

    Every new term has come wrapped in the same language of reform and consolidation. The warnings Lekjaa issued this week have dragged the old troubles back to the centre of the debate. Chief among them: debts, a financial deficit and a glut of disputes.

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  • Repairs that took years... and a law that remained suspended

    Turning clubs from associations into sporting companies ranks among the federation's flagship projects to tackle financial imbalances. Yet the path started slowly.

    The law regulating this transformation was issued in 2004, yet Lekjaa admitted in October 2025 that it "was not activated in the required manner". The first real experiences only began in recent years, he explained, before the government stepped in with tax incentives to speed the process up.

    One of financial reform's most important tools, then, needed many years before it saw practical use, despite remaining central to the debate over reforming professionalism.

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  • Legitimate questions

    None of this means the project to develop Moroccan football has failed. The national teams have made remarkable strides, the infrastructure has grown, and Morocco's standing has strengthened both continentally and internationally in recent years. Yet Lekjaa's own words tell a different story about the professional league. It is meant to be the natural foundation of this project, but it still suffers from financial and technical imbalances that the federation president admits are holding it back from matching those achievements.

    Those statements carry real weight because they come from the man who has led the football system for more than twelve years, raising the banner of continued reform and stronger professionalism through every one of his terms. The figures expose lingering debts and disputes. The federation president concedes the gap between the national team and the domestic league is widening. One question is impossible to ignore: if Moroccan football is enjoying one of its most successful eras on the international stage, why does the domestic league, after more than a decade of reforms, remain the weakest link in this project? And are today's proposed measures enough to fix a crisis that has dragged on for years, or does the situation demand a deeper look at what the reform path has actually delivered?

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