A turning point that reopened the closed file: Real Madrid's confidence grows regarding Rodri

Real Madrid's management continue to review their priorities in the summer transfer market. The recent form of several of Europe's stars is pushing the club's officials to reassess files they had previously closed, with the new season approaching.

According to ESPN, Real have grown more optimistic about signing Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri during the current summer window.

The Spanish club have radically changed their stance towards the 30-year-old, having previously ruled out a move over internal concerns about his physical record and his recent injuries.

Rodri's exceptional performances as captain during Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup changed everything. That display prompted club president Florentino Perez and senior officials to reopen the file and step up their pursuit.

For his part, Rodri wants the move to Real Madrid, despite Paris Saint-Germain's attempts to enter the negotiations.