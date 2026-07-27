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A turning point that reopened the closed file: Real Madrid's confidence grows regarding Rodri

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The ball is now in Manchester City's court

Real Madrid's management continue to review their priorities in the summer transfer market. The recent form of several of Europe's stars is pushing the club's officials to reassess files they had previously closed, with the new season approaching.
According to ESPN, Real have grown more optimistic about signing Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri during the current summer window.

The Spanish club have radically changed their stance towards the 30-year-old, having previously ruled out a move over internal concerns about his physical record and his recent injuries.

Rodri's exceptional performances as captain during Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup changed everything. That display prompted club president Florentino Perez and senior officials to reopen the file and step up their pursuit.

For his part, Rodri wants the move to Real Madrid, despite Paris Saint-Germain's attempts to enter the negotiations.

  • The main obstacle

    For all the optimism building at the Spanish club, one obstacle looms largest: Manchester City. The player is entering the final year of his deal, and that leaves the management with two choices. Sell him this summer, or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

    City won't sanction the Spanish midfielder's exit until they've signed a replacement capable of running the midfield under Enzo Maresca.

    Read also: Fuller on Germany's changes: Klopp will not defy expectations in this decision

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  • Exercising patience

    ESPN confirmed that Real Madrid are prepared to be patient during the negotiations between the two clubs, but are confident that a suitable financial arrangement can be reached to complete the deal.

    Signing Rodri would crown an ambitious summer window driven by returning coach Jose Mourinho. The club have already sealed the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva.

    Real Madrid, in return, are working to sell a number of first-team players to ease the wage bill and make room for the new arrivals. Winger Yan Diomande sits close to a move worth around 135 million euros.

    Read also:

    A new sign of Bono's departure? A European goalkeeper on the verge of joining Al-Hilal

    Liverpool's stance on the Vinicius deal determined, and a Saudi giant is waiting

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