A team awaiting a city of dreams: Neom writes an unfamiliar Saudi story

Neom Sports Club keep building their identity in Saudi football alongside the Neom development project in the north-west of the Kingdom. Prominent names such as Alexandre Lacazette and Saïd Benrahma have arrived, and the team have already completed a full season in the Saudi Pro League.

For now, Neom play their matches at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, which holds around 12,000 spectators, until their future stadium within the Neom project is finished.

The club ties directly to the Neom project, home to a number of major developments in Saudi Arabia's north-west. Among them is "The Line", the urban scheme that stands as one of the main pillars of the region's future vision.

Football looks set to feature in that vision. Saudi Arabia's plans to host the 2034 World Cup include the Neom Stadium project, proposed to hold more than 46,000 spectators, before it becomes Neom's home ground after the tournament.

Spanish newspaperAS ran a report on the Saudi club on Monday, under the headline "Neom: a football club for a city that does not (yet) exist".